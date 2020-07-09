PATS Issue or something else

There is a lot of history on my car ('03 GT 5spd) that I am not sure if I need to get into. The bottom line is the car had interior fire damage and was gutted and now being rebuilt. Don't know if this is a gremlin or an issue. I sent the computer off to a "company" who said they could program the computer to bypass PATS. Got the computer back and I am not sure what the issue is but the car only starts once a day and runs for 10 minutes then it shuts off and will not restart til the next day. The car has a new gauge cluster, and a new fuel pump/filter. I have the paid version of the forscan software and I was able to run the PATS programming to initialize the new cluster. When the car first starts there are no lights on the cluster, when it cuts off the theft light starts blinking in a 1/6 pattern. I don't know how to confirm if its actually disabled and because I can access the PATS programming with the forscan software, I am believing its not disabled. Can PATS cause this type of behavior, run for about 10 minutes and then shut off for the day? The other odd thing is that when its running if I press the gas pedal, lightly or softly, the car shuts off immediately and is done for the day. Like I stated, I can start the car every day and it runs fine for about 10 minutes, shuts off and won't start again til the next day. I didn't find much on how to determine if PATS is in fact en/disabled.
 

