PATS Issues on Engine Swap

Hey everyone, I am pretty deep into an engine swap and am pretty much at a road block. The details are, I have an 01 3.8 and manual transmission going into a 1977 Mustang. I am transferring pretty much everything over to the 77. So far I have the ECU, Cluster, OBD, PATS transceiver, Fuel pump module, and the relay box for fuel pump and fans hooked up.



My problem is, when I power up the ECU I get no theft light at all. To do what I have done required a lot of cutting in the harness, but I have full schematics of all the individual systems. With this, I have been able to power all of the necessary power wires to the ECU, Cluster, transceiver, and everything else that needs power. Also, all of the grounds have been wired in as well.



As far as transceiver wiring goes, it goes from the transceiver, to the cluster, and the only thing else I see are what is labeled as "Computer Data Lines" which then run off to the ECU as well as the ABS module and the OBD port.



As far as I can tell, the THEFT light should flash regardless if there is a key in range of the transceiver or not. But I am not getting anything at all, which indicated to me the system is not functioning and therefore is cutting fuel injectors/pump signals.



What am I missing? The only thing that is not in place is the ABS module, i'm not sure how that would interfere with the theft system. I know with all the wiring there are a lot of variables, but i'm running out of ideas.



Thanks for any help, this really halts the whole project!!!