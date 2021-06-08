PATS won't recognize keys after 30 minutes

I've got a 98 SVT Cobra. The PATS anti-theft system is acting very screwy. I lock the car and I can unlock it right away without problem. BUT, if I lock and wait about 30 minutes it no longer recognizes either set of keys! I have to pop the hood and disconnect the battery to stop the panic alarm. Has anybody ever heard of anything like this? Yes, I've tried the put a key in the ignition, give it a half turn, wait 10 minutes, remove key, lock and unlock driver door with key trick. Doesn't work.



Any thoughts or suggestions would be greatly appreciated. My gut feeling is a loose wire in the steering column, but it's just a hunch.