Forced Induction Paxton Novi 1220SL Noise

Nevz86GT

Nevz86GT

New Member
Sep 14, 2010
After 5 years and about 10k miles (weekend cruiser) I have noticed that my blower has developed a "whine" to it that to me is very similar to what a bad power steering pump sounds like when you turn the steering wheel. The unit has had 2 fluid changes since new and the level isn't down. I removed the intake tubing and the drive belt and there is no play in the shaft and when I spin the blower by hand I hear no grinding and it doesn't require any more effort than it used to. I have been spinning it to the max by running an 8" crank with a 3.15 blower pulley, at 6k rpms this equals 54857 rpms on the impeller. However, this rpm is rare and even with aggressive driving I am shifting at around 5500-5800. I believe max rpm recommendation is 52k from manufacturer.

Anyone with experience on the self lubricated V3 Vortech or the Paxton Novi 1220 come across anything like this and was a rebuild in order or does the blower increase in noise as the miles wear the units?
 

Nevz86GT

Nevz86GT

New Member
Sep 14, 2010
Sent head unit off to Vortech and it needed a minor rebuild, went ahead and upgraded unit to a Novi 1200 while it was there. $700 for all of it plus shipping.
 
mikestang63

mikestang63

SN Certified Technician
Aug 27, 2012
over spinning the head unit will cause bearing damage.. take off the belt and spin the head unit and tensioner pulleys by hand. See if you hear anything
 
Nevz86GT

Nevz86GT

New Member
Sep 14, 2010
I believe that is what my problem was. The max rpm rating was 52000 and at times I was spinning to 55000 or so. Not often, but it looks like often enough. I am going to adjust the tune to where this overspinning can't happen via spark cutoff at slightly lower rpm.
 
