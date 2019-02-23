[url=https://vimeo.com/319247918]View: https://vimeo.com/319247918

[/URL]After 5 years and about 10k miles (weekend cruiser) I have noticed that my blower has developed a "whine" to it that to me is very similar to what a bad power steering pump sounds like when you turn the steering wheel. The unit has had 2 fluid changes since new and the level isn't down. I removed the intake tubing and the drive belt and there is no play in the shaft and when I spin the blower by hand I hear no grinding and it doesn't require any more effort than it used to. I have been spinning it to the max by running an 8" crank with a 3.15 blower pulley, at 6k rpms this equals 54857 rpms on the impeller. However, this rpm is rare and even with aggressive driving I am shifting at around 5500-5800. I believe max rpm recommendation is 52k from manufacturer.Anyone with experience on the self lubricated V3 Vortech or the Paxton Novi 1220 come across anything like this and was a rebuild in order or does the blower increase in noise as the miles wear the units?