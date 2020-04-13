For Sale PAXTON NOVI 2000 SUPERCHARGER KIT WITH 10 RIB RENEGADE BRACKET & ANDERSON POWER PIPE / FILTER

P

pls4ms

New Member
May 25, 2015
3
0
1
40
Included is everything shown in photo: supercharger, bracket, piping, 10 rib green belt, crank pulley, bypass valve, catch can, and tubing

System has very low miles, never raced, and car was not exposed to exposed to rain, snow, or ice

Always ran excellent and the system made 12 lbs of boost with factory pulleys at only 5,800 rpm last time on dyno in 2019 (the car is babied, so I don't take it higher than that for tuning or on the street)

Only known flaw is a couple of the hex bolts on bracket have rounded heads (but are still tight in the assembly)

$3,900 delivered (via UPS with tracking number)

Please direct message, call, text, or email if interested (progearpete at gmail dot com / three one three - six one zero - zero three eight five)

image000005.jpgimage000002.jpgimage000000.jpgimage000001.jpgimage000013.jpg
 
Last edited:

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
P For Sale PAXTON NOVI 2000 SUPERCHARGER KIT WITH 10 RIB RENEGADE BRACKET & ANDERSON POWER PIPE / FILTER Engine and Power Adder 0
S Paxton Novi 2000 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
S For Sale Paxton Novi 2000 Fox Body complete kit Engine and Power Adder 3
fordmustang2000 Expired Paxton Novi 2000 Supercharger Engine and Power Adder Parts 0
Joe Caruso Expired Paxton Novi 2000 Polished Supercharger Engine and Power Adder Parts 10
Similar threads
For Sale PAXTON NOVI 2000 SUPERCHARGER KIT WITH 10 RIB RENEGADE BRACKET & ANDERSON POWER PIPE / FILTER
Paxton Novi 2000
For Sale Paxton Novi 2000 Fox Body complete kit
Expired Paxton Novi 2000 Supercharger
Expired Paxton Novi 2000 Polished Supercharger
Top Bottom