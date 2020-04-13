Included is everything shown in photo: supercharger, bracket, piping, 10 rib green belt, crank pulley, bypass valve, catch can, and tubingSystem has very low miles, never raced, and car was not exposed to exposed to rain, snow, or iceAlways ran excellent and the system made 12 lbs of boost with factory pulleys at only 5,800 rpm last time on dyno in 2019 (the car is babied, so I don't take it higher than that for tuning or on the street)Only known flaw is a couple of the hex bolts on bracket have rounded heads (but are still tight in the assembly)$3,900 delivered (via UPS with tracking number)Please direct message, call, text, or email if interested (progearpete at gmail dot com / three one three - six one zero - zero three eight five)