PCM Fault codes - P0135 P0155 P0443 P0645

Hi all

I am new here on this Forum but have had my GT for 15 years.

My name is Helgi and I am from Iceland but live in Dubai.

I have a Mustang GT 2006 4.6l 3v Automatic

I have done some upgrades, mainly suspension and engine.
  • Cold Air Intake
  • Bama X-Rev tuner
  • Steeda Underdrive Pulleys
  • Ford Racing Camshafts
  • One Piece Aluminum Driveshaft
  • Rear Diff 3.73:1
  • BBK Long Tube Headers with Cat X-Pipes and Borla Axlebacks
The car is now at 100K miles and has developed some issues I have trouble with … I am starting to lean towards bad PCM but would love to get opinions from fellow members
  1. Fault light does not come on even there are codes existing. Does not light up when ignition is switched on. Might be bad bulb.
  2. Two codes always come on within few seconds of starting. P0135 and P0155 (Have replaced both sensors twice)
  3. Two other codes always come together but are intermittent P0443 and P0645. I notice when they drop out as the one code is the AC clutch. I find the AC smell immediately when clutch is disengaged (have replaced the evap unit and AC Clutch Relay and AC Compressor with Clutch)
  4. One code comes occasionally.. P0011 usually only after a long drive 150 miles plus (have replaced the VCT Solanoid)
The car also shows some symptoms when driven. There can be difference in performance… often I notice the engine bog down a bit when the ac cuts out (codes P0443 and P0645 coming on) and then get fresher when ac start working.

I haven’t been able to figure out any fuse or common electrical connection which could cause this.. some of the items belong to Fuse 47 but not all and some are intermittent while others aren’t.

Right now am guessing it must be PCM .. all input is appreciated
 

