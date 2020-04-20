PCM Going out?

Hey guys (gals). New member here but long time Mustang owner.



I have a 2000 GT with the stock 4.6 2v. I have a list of mods but I recently installed Modular Head Shop stage two cams. I have a SCT tuner with online Bama tunes. I have to say, Im not very pleased with their tuning abilities BUT....I have issued that make me think its either their tunes or my PCM going on the fritz.



My question is, are there "new" PCMs for 99-04 cars? Or can I send mine in somewhere to be tested/refurbished?