PCM No wire at pin 56

1995 5.0 fuel injection with distributor. There is no wire at pin 56 in the harness and does not appear to have had one. This is supposed to be the PIP wire from the Ignition Control Module to the PCM. The ICM has a dark green wire at pin 6 and it does not come out at the PCM.

My Pin Our Diagram is for 1994-95 and of course my wiring harness colors match only about 60% of the diagrams. Any wisdom will be appreciated. Thank you.