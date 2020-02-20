Pcm not communicating

So I bought another mustang as a project... it's a 1999 v6 5-speed ford mustang. The car will crank but won't start. Also the fuel pump doesn't kick on. Theft light is flashing, and the pcm is not wanting to communicate to a snap on tablet. I first began to replace the fuel pump and filter, and nothing still didn't work.Then I found out that the theft light was flashing. I had someone come out with a snap on tablet and we got a new key and started setting it up. But the pcm was not communicating with the tablet. So i went and got a brand new pcm for the car, installed it and it started to communicate.I ended up manually hooking the fuel pump up to a battery. To fix the fuel pump not kicking on. I Turned the key on and the fuel pump started working. The car started right up with the fuel pump manually connected to a battery and a brand new pcm. Turned car off and the pcm stopped communicating. Even kept the fuel pump hooked up to the battery but it wouldn't start. The theft light turned back on. I'm really stuck on what to do, I'm 17 and i only know so much. Please help