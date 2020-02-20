Pcm not communicating

E

Ethan Teeters

New Member
Feb 20, 2020
1
0
0
17
Albion Michigan
So I bought another mustang as a project... it's a 1999 v6 5-speed ford mustang. The car will crank but won't start. Also the fuel pump doesn't kick on. Theft light is flashing, and the pcm is not wanting to communicate to a snap on tablet. I first began to replace the fuel pump and filter, and nothing still didn't work.
Then I found out that the theft light was flashing. I had someone come out with a snap on tablet and we got a new key and started setting it up. But the pcm was not communicating with the tablet. So i went and got a brand new pcm for the car, installed it and it started to communicate.I ended up manually hooking the fuel pump up to a battery. To fix the fuel pump not kicking on. I Turned the key on and the fuel pump started working. The car started right up with the fuel pump manually connected to a battery and a brand new pcm. Turned car off and the pcm stopped communicating. Even kept the fuel pump hooked up to the battery but it wouldn't start. The theft light turned back on. I'm really stuck on what to do, I'm 17 and i only know so much. Please help :)
 

  • Sponsors(?)


A

alwayshi

Member
Feb 22, 2019
53
10
18
28
Hawaii
I had a similar problem to this recently. Ended up being a bad CCRM. I’ll find the thread for you to sift through. Burns helped me diagnose and check a lot of stuff.
So before I post the thread. Check your fuses if not done so. And by check, I mean pull and literally check each one, then check for continuity and/or power
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
4 Please help my PCM is flooding my engine Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
T PCM Help! No OBD2 communication, cranks but no start. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
E Electrical 2016 Mustang GT unable to communicate with the PCM 2015+ Specific Tech 0
B 99 mustang gt 4.6l v8 no communication with pcm only SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
D 1999 Mustang Gt 5 Speed Pcm Communication Problems SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 15
Similar threads
Please help my PCM is flooding my engine
PCM Help! No OBD2 communication, cranks but no start.
Electrical 2016 Mustang GT unable to communicate with the PCM
99 mustang gt 4.6l v8 no communication with pcm only
1999 Mustang Gt 5 Speed Pcm Communication Problems
Top Bottom