PCM voltage issue, help!

I purchased a 96' Cobra with a Procharger P-1SC back in January. I finally got an SCT X4 to data log, as the car is believed to have been dyno tuned by a reputable local shop but the previous owner advised no tuner came with the car when they purchased it. I did a couple idle logs, and a rev log, and sent a screenshot to the shop I believed tuned the car. They advised the log looked fine with the exception of battery voltage being extremely low, which measured 7.94v. The shop confirmed this measurement is at the PCM.



I tried some searches but haven't found anything like this... what could cause a voltage drop like this? Has anyone seen anything like this before? I already have the PCM pinout guide, and a friend advised to check the pcm power relay pin on the CCRM, but without digging all the way in if someone has had this issue it would be nice to have some things to try first.