PCV filter fitment issues

NathanFreeman96

Mar 15, 2021
I have a 1995 GT and has been having rough idle especially at a stop light and would try to stall if i don't give it gas. I seen something to where the pcv valve can cause issues for a rough idle. Well when i checked i had discovered the previous owners had completely plugged the entire pcv system. I am currently installing the pcv system i bought from CJ Pony parts and i have issues getting the Pcv screen filter to fit into the hole where the pcv valve goes into. I have an aftermarket intake (Edelbrock Performer 3820) and ive already talked to them about it and they referred me to a ford racing garage in Illinois and they said they never heard of any issues that i am having. Is there another way to fit the pcv filter in or is it possible that im using the wrong size.
 

