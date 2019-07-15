Forced Induction PCV hose to Vacuum tree on firewall ????????

I bought my 93 coupe with a Vortech V3 SCI supercharger.I've had it about a year - I just got back and started driving it.
I was looking at the PCV system.
Currently The PCV hose goes to the vacuum tree on the firewall????.
There is a hose from the passenger side valve cover on the oil fill tube to a catch can on the drivers side.
The catch can only has 1 hose on it?
What is the proper way to correct this ?
Can some one provide a solution ? thank you......
 

The PVC has its own private connection to manifold vacuum. Nothing else is supposed to be connected to it.
IF the PVC is plumbed into other vacuum lines, it may force oil vapor into them. This is especially true in a pressurized induction system like a supercharger or turbocharger due to increased crankcase pressure from blow-by.

The following are diagrams courtesy of Tmoss & Stang&2birds

Vacuum diagram 89-93 Mustangs
mustangFoxFordVacuumDiagram.jpg


See the following website for some help from Tmoss (diagram designer) & Stang&2Birds (website host) for help on 88-95 wiring; http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/ Everyone should bookmark this site.

TFI module wiring for 94-95 Mustang GT
http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/images/Mustang-94-95-IgnitionControlModule.gif

Complete computer, actuator & sensor wiring diagram for 94-95 Mustangs

Complete computer, actuator & sensor wiring diagram for 91-93 Mass Air Mustangs

Complete computer, actuator & sensor wiring diagram for 88-90 Mass Air Mustangs

5.0 wiring diagram for Fuel Injectors, Sensors, and Actuators

Ignition switch wiring

O2 sensor wiring harness

Vacuum diagram 89-93 Mustangs

HVAC vacuum diagram

TFI module differences & pin out

Fuse box layout

Mustang 5.0 Lights and Radio schematic, by TMoss:
http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/images/mustangFoxLights-Radio_diag.gif

87-92 power window wiring

93 power window wiring

T5 Cutaway showing T5 internal parts

Visual comparison of the Ford Fuel Injectors, picture by TMoss:

Convertible top motor wiring http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/images/mustang88VertTopMotorCkt.gif

Engine mounted fuel injector harness

Location of the TPS, IAB, and the 10-pin connectors on a 5.0, picture by TMoss:

Starter circuit

Alternator diagram for 94-95 Mustangs.
 
Gonna go out on a limb and say that's not right. You have the potential to suck oil into the entire vacuum system if it's the way I'm imagining it.

Can you post pics
 
@darryl paarman

Look at the diagram I posted; that how it is supposed to be done.

There are 2 dedicated vacuum ports on the pushrod 5.0 engines.

1.) The fuel pressure regulator has a dedicated vacuum line, not shared with any other device. If the fuel pressure regulator diaphragm leaks, there will be raw fuel in everything attached to that vacuum line. If it gets sucked into the intake manifold, it will probably burn off when the engine is running

2.) The PVC has a dedicated vacuum line, not shared with any other device. Oil vapor from the crankcase could end up in every other device attached to the line, damaging some of the items such as the EGR controls, heater and A/C controls and the smog pump (Thermactor Air System) control valves. This is especially true once the manifold becomes pressurized due to boost. That boost would try to blow oil vapor into every device that shared the vacuum line with the PVC.

Engines with superchargers and turbochargers need a crankcase ventilation system that is very different from the standard setup.

@CarMichael Angelo Give this supercharged newbie some advice on how to do a crankcase ventilation system the right way...
 
darryl paarman said:
I bought my 93 coupe with a Vortech V3 SCI supercharger.I've had it about a year - I just got back and started driving it.
I was looking at the PCV system.
Currently The PCV hose goes to the vacuum tree on the firewall????.
There is a hose from the passenger side valve cover on the oil fill tube to a catch can on the drivers side.
The catch can only has 1 hose on it?
What is the proper way to correct this ?
Can some one provide a solution ? thank you......
0524191653_HDR.jpg
 
This is the correct way to run you're pcv with centrifical supercharger. Expand this pic and look at the oil fill port,

From a port on intake go direct to PCV valve. Put a one way check valve between the two.

From the oil fill tube go between maf meter and blower intake. You will have to add a 3/8 barb. This way you are not pulling unmetered air past your main seals. If you have vacuum going to pcv valve this is a MUST or you will have 20 plus inches of vacuum on crankcase at cruise and decell and you will pull unmetered air past seals.
 
fasterthangas

@408Stroker said:
This is the correct way to run you're pcv with centrifical supercharger. Expand this pic and look at the oil fill port,

From a port on intake go direct to PCV valve. Put a one way check valve between the two.

From the oil fill tube go between maf meter and blower intake. You will have to add a 3/8 barb. This way you are not pulling unmetered air past your main seals. If you have vacuum going to pcv valve this is a MUST or you will have 20 plus inches of vacuum on crankcase at cruise and decell and you will pull unmetered air past seals.
I'd like to bring this back to life as I have some questions. I'm turbocharging my '94 GT. What's the correct direction of flow for the check valve between intake and pcv?

Are you saying that a 3/8" hose should run from the oil fill tube nipple to the intake manifold side of MAF on a turbo application? Basically; I insert a 3/8" hose barb into the intake pipe after MAF? The MAF is a blow thru.

The original hose from oil fill tube to throttle body gets removed and TB nipple capped off?

Thanks!
 
