This is the correct way to run you're pcv with centrifical supercharger. Expand this pic and look at the oil fill port,



From a port on intake go direct to PCV valve. Put a one way check valve between the two.



From the oil fill tube go between maf meter and blower intake. You will have to add a 3/8 barb. This way you are not pulling unmetered air past your main seals. If you have vacuum going to pcv valve this is a MUST or you will have 20 plus inches of vacuum on crankcase at cruise and decell and you will pull unmetered air past seals.