I bought my 93 coupe with a Vortech V3 SCI supercharger.I've had it about a year - I just got back and started driving it.
I was looking at the PCV system.
Currently The PCV hose goes to the vacuum tree on the firewall????.
There is a hose from the passenger side valve cover on the oil fill tube to a catch can on the drivers side.
The catch can only has 1 hose on it?
What is the proper way to correct this ?
Can some one provide a solution ? thank you......
