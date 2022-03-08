I'm planning on sending my Fox Body to the paint and body shop soon to tackle some rust issues I have in my door post. While I'm there I want to do a complete color change which will require disassembling all the exterior. In 2004 I had the car painted pearl white, original color is white. Plans are to paint it Oxford White that comes on the new Mustangs. But, I'm also toying with the idea of going with a different color like a red or blue of some sort. Two things stopping me is the engine bay and the underside of the car is white. I will not be able to pull the engine along with everything else needed to paint the engine bay at the moment, that will be done at a later time.Have any of you fellas done a color change without doing the engine bay? As much as I want to do it I feel like it will bug the crap out of me every time I open the hood. I was planning on going with a 2" steel cowl hood and cobra rear bumper but I'm now leaning towards just sticking with the original GT stuff. Any advice would be much appreciated.