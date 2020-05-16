Pedal geometry on a Fox

Looking for someone to measure pedal length from pivot point to center of pad. Then pivot to booster linkage. Can someone measure it?
I'm at 9.25/2.25=4.11 with the cobra

I am upgrading brakes on dads cobra and I am using the caliper bore area/ms area ratio of 14-17:1. I am currently at 15.8:1 with a 1998 1.062" Mustang MC.

@Mustang5L5
Suggested check the geometry between the Fox and this Cobra pedals if all else is equal I should be good.
Thank you,
Scott
20200516_105538.jpg
20200511_181109.jpg
 

