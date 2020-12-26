2019 Performance Package 2 wheels and tires for sale. Gun metal gray 19”x10.5 front 19”x11” rear. Michelin Sport Cup 2 tires 305/30R19 all around. Only 3k miles on them.



Selling them because I have sold the car. These are awesome tires with amazing grip that will give you great confidence and speed in the corners.



You can contact me directly, Michael 770-548-4469. Acworth, who Georgia. Asking $ 2600