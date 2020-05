Check with your bank or a credit union. CUs will probably have better interest rates.



If you're getting an actual used auto loan, there may be restrictions on the mileage and age. Generally, most banks won't grant the loan if it's over 100K miles.



BUT...if you get a personal loan and use that to pay for the vehicle, then it won't matter. Of course, I believe the interest rate may be a little higher than for an actual auto loan.



I just did this back in the fall when I bought my '03 Explorer from a private party. It had 320K miles on it at the time and the bank said it wouldn't have been eligible for an auto loan. I just got a small personal loan and they were fine with that.