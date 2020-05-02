Fox Perspective

Mustang Master
Sep 1, 2010
Kearney, NE
I just was thinking that my Mustang is about the same age as the Mercury convertible my dad drug home when I was around my kids age. That was an old car that needed a complete restoration. Salvage yard parts were still available. Specialty parts places were unknown. And it certainly was not going to be a daily driver like this Mustang can be. (Yes, there are some wider than normal generations involved here, but that’s not the point.) The Merc was a classic. So are our Fox body Mustangs now classics?
 

