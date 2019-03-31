Well all together, and with the new solid motor mounts my engine sits at least one and a half inches higher. I love the feel and the look. No real diff. in vibration . Missing one bolt for now. When I went to start it up it would not go. Pvc hose got pulled out , and intake got pulled apart . The motor had to go all the way up to change em, much to my surprise. The Dorman steering rack with two and one half turns has a terrible reputation of failure was flushed and got a filter . Old oil was full of shavings . Fingers crossed- guarantee for life . I will flush again next week just because . Needs an alignment so I did not go too far , but the steering was very tight, and quick . The old bushings were mush from being soaked in oil for years . Very happy with everything so far . Price for everything @$160.00 cha ching no extra money. My next project is a new white top that I will be doing myself . With the help of the dvd , and my friend . These cars are so easy to work on for a garage mechanic except for the bolt that goes from the rag joint to the shaft. That thing took about one hour to figure out .