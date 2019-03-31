petes 90 LX pics

How about a Momo installed by me . I used black sound deadening panel cut round to fill the dreaded void.IMG_0020.JPG New carpet and new apholstery Those crappy 5.0 floor mats suck . Heel holes before one year. I also have ghetto red leds under the dash that look real good at night. Because its a convertible I dont have night lights
 
Engine bay really clean . IMG_0022.JPG Besides clean is a poor mans mod . I painted my intake with aluminum engine paint Anderson power pipe . Pro-M 70 meter. Replaced my conduit with red. Some people like it some dont. I DO.....
 
My motor mounts are out and the rubber is gone completely. LMR is taking forever to get the new ones here . Im getting the SVE bracket type solid bracket type. Tell me they are no good if you want . Good reviews , and nobody rides with me. I will post pictures and review them when I get them on. Also doing steering rack . Pictures and questions coming tomorrow.
 

Tomorrow in going to connect the power steering rack to the shaft. Iv read Jrichkers help post ,and videos . Now I have a couple of questions . How do I find the center of the rack . Stupid , but how do I center the steering wheel . Is there a trick , or does my wife just hold it . Also one of my motor mount bolts , engine to block is broken off . These mounts are strongly bolted . It has been that way for a while it seems . Can a mechanic drill it out and fix it. I need your input on this stuff guys, and hopefully some Mustang girl from Texas
 

Tomorrow in going to connect the power steering rack to the shaft. Iv read Jrichkers help post ,and videos . Now I have a couple of questions . How do I find the center of the rack . Stupid , but how do I center the steering wheel . Is there a trick , or does my wife just hold it . Also one of my motor mount bolts , engine to block is broken off . These mounts are strongly bolted . It has been that way for a while it seems . Can a mechanic drill it out and fix it. I need your input on this stuff guys, and hopefully some Mustang girl from Texas
The trick to align it all . I think not ! .........Im afraid of trial and error . Sick of jacking it up over and over . One hour trying to get rag joint into shaft still not there.
 
Well all together, and with the new solid motor mounts my engine sits at least one and a half inches higher. I love the feel and the look. No real diff. in vibration . Missing one bolt for now. When I went to start it up it would not go. Pvc hose got pulled out , and intake got pulled apart . The motor had to go all the way up to change em, much to my surprise. The Dorman steering rack with two and one half turns has a terrible reputation of failure was flushed and got a filter . Old oil was full of shavings . Fingers crossed- guarantee for life . I will flush again next week just because . Needs an alignment so I did not go too far , but the steering was very tight, and quick . The old bushings were mush from being soaked in oil for years . Very happy with everything so far . Price for everything @$160.00 cha ching no extra money. My next project is a new white top that I will be doing myself . With the help of the dvd , and my friend . These cars are so easy to work on for a garage mechanic except for the bolt that goes from the rag joint to the shaft. That thing took about one hour to figure out .
 

Convertible top removal time. I got the dvd from LMR. Car Tops Online was where I got this glass window whole top complete for $250.00 black friday special. WTF if I can get this thing on for anywhere near that price Im f...k.n thrilled. Of coarse my header rubber ripped all apart. Order one of those now.
 

A couple pics of just the beginning. Trying to stay good with the grease pen , and plastic bags. While its Christmas day here in Sarasota everybody is napping , and Im dirty and having fun getting started .
 

