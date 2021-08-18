Phenomenon: Temperature Gauge needle: 1996 Mustang SVT convertible.

Folks, using the below baseline, I discovered the heater fan effects the water temperature



Gauge.



BASELINE: Fan knob in low position, temperature setting neutral position, select mode in off position

My vehicle was running and the temperature gauge was midway.



When the select knob is set to a function and the fan speed is increased, the needle for the temperature gauge will increase when a fan speed is selected.

And when the fan speed is decreased the temperature gauge will decrease.



NOTE, the temperature gauge needle does not increase when a select function mode was selected and the fan was in the off/low position.



Any thoughts?