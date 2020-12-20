I’m looking at doing a very budget motor for my car (<$500) to squeeze a little more power out of it. I‘ve got my eye on a $200 1997 Town Car long block with decently low miles, and I intend to use PI heads, lifters, and intake on it. Ordinarily I wouldn’t bother with the stock cams, but like I said I’m going full budget with this one because why not. I know a lot of guys use the PI cams in the NPI heads, or when doing the PI conversion, but it seems to me from reading through things the extra valve overlap and smaller LSA of the PI cams would be counterproductive. Since the NPI heads have a softer lifter than the PI, if I used the stiffer PI lifters with the NPI cams in PI heads on an NPI short block, would I just be wasting my time or could it potentially be a better performing setup?