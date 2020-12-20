Engine PI or NPI cams?

PI or NPI cams?

  • PI

  • NPI but with PI lifters

Results are only viewable after voting.
C

ClayBelt

Member
Feb 21, 2020
57
5
18
21
Leon County, FL
I’m looking at doing a very budget motor for my car (<$500) to squeeze a little more power out of it. I‘ve got my eye on a $200 1997 Town Car long block with decently low miles, and I intend to use PI heads, lifters, and intake on it. Ordinarily I wouldn’t bother with the stock cams, but like I said I’m going full budget with this one because why not. I know a lot of guys use the PI cams in the NPI heads, or when doing the PI conversion, but it seems to me from reading through things the extra valve overlap and smaller LSA of the PI cams would be counterproductive. Since the NPI heads have a softer lifter than the PI, if I used the stiffer PI lifters with the NPI cams in PI heads on an NPI short block, would I just be wasting my time or could it potentially be a better performing setup?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

WarHorse66
Can i use roller cam parts in 81 block.
Replies
3
Views
396
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Steel1
Steel1
M
1996 PI swapped Mustang GT value??
Replies
0
Views
578
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Mikelo12
M
Maddene
Progress Thread Fun FOX
Replies
19
Views
932
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Rdub6
Rdub6
L
Exhaust Manifolds P71 block Mustang Compatability
Replies
1
Views
779
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
wmburns
wmburns
0
In need of some advise!
Replies
2
Views
313
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
AutodesignJohn
A
Top Bottom