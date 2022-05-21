Pi swapped f150 progress/discussion

Hi, I’m new to the forum so let me introduce my f150. Please don’t throw to much shade as everything under the hood I promise is all mustang.

2006 Ford F-150 Oxford white
Fibreglass cowl hood
2019 f150 wheels

I am currently attempting the infamous pi swap and just wanted to track my progress here in case it could help out any of the modular mustang guys.

Block is out of a low mileage, totaled 1998 mustang gt.

Heads are the performance improved heads that initially came with the truck with a little polishing done to help with flow due to factory casting defects.

I made the cold air intake myself I just sanded and painted ( you will see a pattern with this)

Flowtech shorty headers

K&n filter

Modular head shop stage 2 n/a pi cams

Diablosport trinity tuner

From everything that I have read it would be a first for an f150 to get a pi swap but I didn’t want to stop there. With that extra flow in the headers I couldn’t help but help her breather even better with the intake and headers. I am currently lapping valves and and installing new valve seals as well. So hopefully assembly of the heads will begin in the morning.

So far the only thing I’ve swapped was my oil filter locator and my oil pan. New tensioners, timing chains and guides will accompany the new cam on this journey as well. I feel like all of these are wear parts that should be replaced during a rebuild no matter what. So even though everything is immaculate on the inside I would still like to ensure a perfect seal or all that extra compression from the pi swap would possibly leak my valves.

To check valve guides I flipped the heads right side up and slid the married valves in the according guide and checked for any types of movement that was not the one dimensional up and down movement that was intended.

I will post more as I continue this pi swap journey in my f150 and if there are any types of pi swap questions I can answer for anyone along the way I will be more than glad to share my experiences.
 

With the smaller dishing of the non pi pistons and the smaller combustion chamber of the pi heads that have been slightly polished it should increase the compression. Combined with the modular head shop cam and everything else I am doing I am curious if anyone has done any runs in their mustangs that might could throw some hopeful up/tq numbers my way.
 
