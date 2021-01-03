PI vs NPI engine block

So I bought my 2002 mustang gt a little over a year now, and recently pulled off the intake manifold to replace the gaskets because i had noticed it was leaking,I noticed it was a dorman intake, but I just assumed they had somehow managed to break the original Ford one, and well...my heart sank when I saw the tear drop shaped ports. for some reason, one of the previous owners apparently had swapped either a whole NPI engine in, or just the heads. My questions is, is there anyway I can tell if the engine block itself is PI or NPI because I’m curious if they had swapped the whole engine or not, thanks!