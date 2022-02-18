Pic of the car

D!rty B!tch

Member
Jan 20, 2022
2
2
13
Kentucky270
95 GT
GT40 upper/lower, 3bar hand ported, E303, 70mm BBK TB, Walbro 255, T.I. fuel lines(under hood), Accel coil, E3.62(might be Accel after this weekend), ARP head studs, Comp Double roller, Comp Magnum 6.300 pushrods, FTI 2400 Street Brawler TC, stock 3.27(for now), Mac 1 5/8" x 2.5" Long tubes, Mac 2.5" H-pipe into Thrush 2.5" glasspacks "Dumped"(4now).
Sure I'm missing something.
Oh yeah,, Stickers,, i gained a few HP when i stuck those on recently. lol
Not a huge power car, but fun enough for me. Perfect example of "playing on a Budget".
I've got a R hood to put on still, and i'm tossing idea of getting different wheels when i buy rubber. I do love the Trio wheels, they just aint wide enough for what i want lol.
Enjoy......
Dirty B!tch.jpg
 

