Interior and Upholstery Pic request: 90-93 rear hatch seatbelt mounts.

Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
32,814
8,954
224
Massachusetts
Anyone have the interior of a 90-93 hatch pulled apart?

I need to see where the bracket that holds the upper shoulder belt retractor spot welds to the car.

I already have the bracket cut out of a donor. I forget how it installs but I need to see if I can plug weld it into my car without burning paint.
 

