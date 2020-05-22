Mustang5L5
i'm familiar with penetration
Anyone have the interior of a 90-93 hatch pulled apart?
I need to see where the bracket that holds the upper shoulder belt retractor spot welds to the car.
I already have the bracket cut out of a donor. I forget how it installs but I need to see if I can plug weld it into my car without burning paint.
