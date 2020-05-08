Picking some brains.....

P

Phatt_daddy

Member
Apr 22, 2005
219
1
19
Hytop, AL
I have 2 different mustangs that I have questions on... first is a 2000 auto. I’ve replaced the harmonic balancer and yet it still has a horrid vibration.... of the engine mounts are not centered in the k member can this cause my issue? I noticed the last time I was under the car that the drivers side was up close to the top and the passenger was down a little past halfway in the cradle.
Second.... my youngest sons 03 auto... he was wanting to engine swap it but he’s never been the normal child and has since decided to turbo the car. With a stick bottom end, what power can his car sustain before I need to forge the bottom end? And are there any kits out there?
 

