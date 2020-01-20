(Pics Included) I was just offered a Fox Body for $1,000. Help me decide if I should take on this burden

Hey Stang Net!! I’ve come across something that I wanted to run past you guys, just to get some outside perspective.



A mechanic friend of mine with a bunch of unfinished projects (10+ cars) swapped his 02 Camaro roller project for even more project cars. One of those cars that came with the swap is a early 90’s LX Hatch with an 8 inch rear and a 351 swap.



The only known problem with the car per the original owner is that the 351 has a spun bearing and is locked up and won’t move. Seems like this car was built for the strip.



My guy who just got the car has no need for it with all the projects he has going on, so he has offered to sell it to me for a grand total of, get this, $1,000.



What do you guys think? Should I take on this burden?? My main thinking going into this is that if I personally can’t get it back up and running, I can flip it for parts and get my money back in the end. What do you think it would cost to rebuild the engine??



I’ll include a couple of pictures. The pictures make it look clean, but we all know pictures and real life tell very different stories: