Pics of Cervinis Saleen kit?

Well i'm running the Cervinis "Saleen type" ground effects and i love them. My body man said they were some of the best molds he'd ever seen. So thats always a plus! Heres a few pics. I personally wouldn't buy it from any other place, the extra cash is worth it 100%. Good luck!Edit: I used the provided screws that install in the door jam and wheel wells. The rest i used 3M double sided tape. Although, i would not use the stuff they provide, its very thin. I went out and bought a "wider" roll of it and its perfect.