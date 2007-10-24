Pics of Cervinis Saleen kit?

My '89 with full Cervinis kit, including the double stack wing..

DSC_0560.jpg


red_black.jpg
 

TrickFlow'd said:
Your car just made my decision!
How was the fitment? Did you use the double sided tape and screws that Cervinis provided? How is the double tape holding up as far as the seams where they meet the body? I really like the way it looks.:nice:
Thanks. The kit has been on almost 2 years and is holding up well. We used the tape and screws, but we added a couple screws in the front, and an extra screw on the door sill to pull up the side skirt. I'll see if I can find pics.

Good Luck!
 
Demented5oh said:
thats one sweet looking hatch. If you don't mind me asking what are the specs on your suspension and wheel tire combo?? looks baddass!!!!
Thanks!

Wheels are ROH Drift-R 18x8 25mm offset with 235/40 Nitto 555, 18x9 24mm offset with 275/35 Nitto 555

Springs are Saleen Racecraft with Kenny Brown Trackit Brackets in the rear (lowers LCA by 1/2") and Tockico Blues

Fox length axles with North Racecar brackets

FRPP 13" and 11.65" 4 wheel disc (Same as '01 Bullitt)
 
Demented5oh said:
thanks for the info. well i would glady make a black version of your stang if i had the extra cash. I already have the brakes as of last week and the rest of my saleen kit. You ever hit up any races or shows in or near Ohio?? would love to see that thing!
Nope.... just usually hit the Indy stuff. You ever get over this way? Yours is nice as well!
 
MustangOwner

Well i'm running the Cervinis "Saleen type" ground effects and i love them. My body man said they were some of the best molds he'd ever seen. So thats always a plus! Heres a few pics. I personally wouldn't buy it from any other place, the extra cash is worth it 100%. Good luck!

Edit: I used the provided screws that install in the door jam and wheel wells. The rest i used 3M double sided tape. Although, i would not use the stuff they provide, its very thin. I went out and bought a "wider" roll of it and its perfect.

2319969_211_full.jpg


2319969_215_full.jpg


2319969_213_fullfsd.jpg
 
TrickFlow'd said:
from what I can see, that looks real good! Any side views?
Sure. Heres 3 for an idea..

I really like the Saleen type ground effects, it gives the car a good flow. Don't mind the ****ty alingment of the ground effects. I had a body man put them on, to bad they don't care enough to do a good job on it. I tore them all off during my build up and will be putting them on myself so i can get them perfect. Lesson learned there, just have body men paint your stuff. Then YOU install it, their work doens't reach my high standards :nonono:

DSC03497.jpg

DSC03492.jpg

DSC03476.jpg
 
Menu