Pics of Cervinis Saleen kit?

TrickFlowd
Member
- May 17, 2003
- 240
- 0
- 16
- 42
Your car just made my decision!
How was the fitment? Did you use the double sided tape and screws that Cervinis provided? How is the double tape holding up as far as the seams where they meet the body? I really like the way it looks.
thats one sweet looking hatch. If you don't mind me asking what are the specs on your suspension and wheel tire combo?? looks baddass!!!!
thanks for the info. well i would glady make a black version of your stang if i had the extra cash. I already have the brakes as of last week and the rest of my saleen kit. You ever hit up any races or shows in or near Ohio?? would love to see that thing!
from what I can see, that looks real good! Any side views?
hmm, never seen the earlier GT hood stripe on a 87 up car. looks pretty good actually
Man. That thing looks BAD!!! What color did the kit come in from Cervini's? Black?