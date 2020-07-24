My 65 is an early 64 build date, so early it missed being a 64.5 by a couple days.



The PO was not a Mustang guy, he built the car for his daughter. He did excellent quality work the resto was about 12 years old when he sold it to me, so it needs a bit of updating. Original color was Tropical Turquoise, he had no idea how rare that was. 289/C4/AC. Po added disc brakes, Im adding PS.



The 67 is a late build date, so late it was almost a 68. 200/C4/AC. The 200 and AC are long gone, Im putting a in 289/C4 with electric steering and AC. Its been converted to 5 lug power drum for now, disc later.