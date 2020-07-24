Progress Thread Pics of my babies

LIZARDKING

LIZARDKING

Active Member
Nov 16, 2004
21
12
28
59
Hell
My 65 is an early 64 build date, so early it missed being a 64.5 by a couple days.

The PO was not a Mustang guy, he built the car for his daughter. He did excellent quality work the resto was about 12 years old when he sold it to me, so it needs a bit of updating. Original color was Tropical Turquoise, he had no idea how rare that was. 289/C4/AC. Po added disc brakes, Im adding PS.

The 67 is a late build date, so late it was almost a 68. 200/C4/AC. The 200 and AC are long gone, Im putting a in 289/C4 with electric steering and AC. Its been converted to 5 lug power drum for now, disc later.
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
EPIK Got my baby back!!! Time 4 new pics... 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 35
Cancerman 1989 5.0 SSP. Pics. My baby. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 33
Blackone51 Finally posting some pics of my baby!! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 12
U New Baby Cobra (Pics) SVT Tech Forum 15
the98stang pics of my baby 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 13
carbed87 YEAH BABY!!! IM BACK IN THE GAME (link with pics) 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 17
AmBo GOT MY BABY BACK!! :D *pics!* 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 34
R Pics of my two babies at the car wash 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
89five.o Pics of My Baby for BOTM 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 106
DocG Baby Got Washed - Pics! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 27
pistonhead351 91 lx pic whorin baby! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
1 pics of my baby 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
jb1dsl Pics Of My Baby!! Classic Mustang Specific Tech 11
0 Pic's of my babies SVT Tech Forum 8
MeanGreen41 A pic of my new baby SVT Tech Forum 5
mustang90 Just Visited My Baby In Storage! Took A Couple Pics! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 21
LILCBRA Old pics 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 0
R Engine My on going lower intake dilemma w/pics Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
MikeR351w 1989 Mustang Carb conversion, need pics. Fox Engine Swaparoo 0
Mustang5L5 Interior and Upholstery Pic request: 90-93 rear hatch seatbelt mounts. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
derek2079 Looking for these 67/68 side scoops. Pic included. 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
S Ground Wire Location *HELP* - Pic Included 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
1 Interior and Upholstery Do 90-91 rear coupe seats fit in a 87 Coupe? Pics included... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
Saberdemon 69 or 70 picture of door weatherstripping needed 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
Mystang66 Pic of rear shackles needed... 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 6
S I need help with this color (pic attached) 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
Steel1 Started a little modification here's some pics 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
doggiedoc Bracket placement help/pics needed - 2001 GT Restoration 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
MineralMan Progress Thread 2001 Bullitt #265 - Build Thread (LOTS OF PICS) 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 10
B Request pics of 87~93 TV cable complete with brackets tip to tail for scratch build Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
F Is this normal temp for 1987 GT? see pic 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
evintho Brakes What would be the easiest/cheapest 5-lug junkyard swap? (Pics) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
joetrainer31 Progress Thread Got Another One! Pics Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 90
msyikes_s197 Profile Pic The Welcome Wagon 1
Noobz347 Post Pics of your Freshly Detailed Stangs! All Years! Mustang Sound & Shine All 58
C 89 GT Vert - Finally cleaned it up and took pics 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
DAJ352 The best Mustang picture thread ever! Car+Motor pics with combo details. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 57
Cool Beans Paint and Body Pics and Questions fitting Shelby Style Trunk Lid 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 9
J NAVEL JELLY PICS...Hopefully this helps some of you all out who aren't sure what it will do 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
reapxr Progress Thread 2005 Mustang GT Build (Pics/Questions) 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
6 1963 galaxie 5.4 build. Pic heavy! Other Auto Tech 7
VOORHEES Family owned 1966 C-code Fastback soon to be out for restoration. PICS ADDED! 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
Titanium90 Fox Some pics of my Mustang 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 25
Igofaster13 Roush Real '99 Roush or clone? Pics Special Production 4
fredfifty Hood Bras on Foxbodies (Pics?) 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 16
J 05 Mustang Gt, I need help with identifying custom parts... PICS! 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 7
J 2005 GT, need help with parts, pics! 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
fredfifty Engine 92 Failed Ca Smog (pic of report) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
FLstang2016 Beauty and the Beast. (Pics) 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 1
hotstang_46 Am I missing a line to/from radiator? updated Mod Pics 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
Similar threads
Top Bottom