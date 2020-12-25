Pilot Bearing Will Not Come Out

So I am on leave for Christmas currently and have to return to base by the 4th. I figured it would be a great time to change my throw out bearing and clutch since the bearing was making a lot the infamous squeaking noise. I got everything apart and out all the way down to the pilot bearing. I had purchased a pilot bearing puller from autozone and tried it at first. This just stripped the guts out of the bearing and left the race inside. I have tried wet paper towels, paper towels + grease, and just grease to push out the bearing using hydraulic pressure. None of these worked one bit and I'm becoming overwhelmingly stressed. I've even tried using a chisel to break the race and hope it would come out but no luck. I'm thinking about getting a dremel tool tomorrow and trying that out. Just pretty desperate for help seeing as I absolutely have to be done within a few days. Any help would be appreciated.