so, i hope this will fit in here. My 89 gt is running an efi source microsquirt with there plug and play harness. My son "had" an 89 lx with a turbo coupe swap that we put a pimpx in. My question is, if I wanted to run the pimpx on my gt with batch fire is it possible? reading over at stinger they say it wont work that I need to send it in for conversion to the pimpxs for conversion to "work" with the sequential injection. Im thinking about doing so later on down the road but in theory it should work with batch fire on my gt still correct?
 

