I'm working on swapping an engine from a 93 GT into an 85 4 cylinder car that was carbureted. The wiring harness and ECU is an A9L from a 91. The fuel pump is a generic CarQuest inline pump. We had it running, but after hooking up the electric fan it won't start. I unhooked the fan and it still will not start. I may have made a mistake by using the coil + wire to power the electric fan relay? Here are the results from what we have been troubleshooting so far:



1) Spark at coil, distributor and cylinders

2) Fuel pump stays on whenever key is on (it was doing this before the fan wiring and would start)

3) Power at TFI

4) Also tried swapping TFI from 4 cylinder motor that was running

5) Fuel injectors have 12V at red wire

6) test light used as NOID light on injector harenss - no flash

7) EEC codes - 24, 24, 67, 85, 87, 15



I'm thinking it is either the EEC or Pip sensor preventing the injectors from firing now. Are there any other checks to verify what can be wrong?