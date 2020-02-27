Pipe dream wish list

I started this morning by knocking out some studs
So I've always wanted to build a 351W based 427 stroker with Cleveland style heads for my Cobra II - more just for the fact that I can say I have a 427 Cobra than for the power levels that can be achieved. :jester: But with the recent thread about a Windsor vs a stroked Windsor (ttps://www.stangnet.com/mustang-forums/threads/357w-would-you-do-it-again.913823/page-2#post-9221788), I got to thinking a little deeper on the 427 Windsor concept. The II doesn't lend itself to many engines that are much bigger than a 302, but the Fox Mustang has a TON of aftermarket support. So why not install the 427 in a Fox, specifically my vert? The idea I've always had would be to make it a 427 Clevor with Cleveland style heads. The more I thought about it the more I wanted to research the possibilities, so I went to Summit's website and Google and did some searching. Here's what I come up with as a pipe smoking wish list.

Ford Racing aluminum block 427W short block: https://www.summitracing.com/parts/fms-m-6009-427a

Trick Flow Cleveland style heads: https://www.summitracing.com/parts/tfs-51616204-c00

Trick Flow Clevor EFI intake: https://www.summitracing.com/parts/tfs-51600114

Cleveland swap headers: https://www.summitracing.com/parts/hed-85620

Stroker clearanced oil pan: https://www.summitracing.com/parts/mor-20520/make/ford

At almost $12k just for all of that, it's a pipe dream but it's definitely doable! Anyone else have a pipe dream wish list?
 

Slap me as well as point and laugh
That aluminum block is cool and I know its a pipe dream, but if the build is just to have a 427 is there not a cheaper option that doesn't discount the dream? Nearly 8K for the block!! :oops:
 
