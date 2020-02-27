LILCBRA
I started this morning by knocking out some studs
10 Year Member
-
- Dec 6, 2005
-
- 1,489
-
- 565
-
- 154
-
- 48
So I've always wanted to build a 351W based 427 stroker with Cleveland style heads for my Cobra II - more just for the fact that I can say I have a 427 Cobra than for the power levels that can be achieved. But with the recent thread about a Windsor vs a stroked Windsor (ttps://www.stangnet.com/mustang-forums/threads/357w-would-you-do-it-again.913823/page-2#post-9221788), I got to thinking a little deeper on the 427 Windsor concept. The II doesn't lend itself to many engines that are much bigger than a 302, but the Fox Mustang has a TON of aftermarket support. So why not install the 427 in a Fox, specifically my vert? The idea I've always had would be to make it a 427 Clevor with Cleveland style heads. The more I thought about it the more I wanted to research the possibilities, so I went to Summit's website and Google and did some searching. Here's what I come up with as a pipe smoking wish list.
Ford Racing aluminum block 427W short block: https://www.summitracing.com/parts/fms-m-6009-427a
Trick Flow Cleveland style heads: https://www.summitracing.com/parts/tfs-51616204-c00
Trick Flow Clevor EFI intake: https://www.summitracing.com/parts/tfs-51600114
Cleveland swap headers: https://www.summitracing.com/parts/hed-85620
Stroker clearanced oil pan: https://www.summitracing.com/parts/mor-20520/make/ford
At almost $12k just for all of that, it's a pipe dream but it's definitely doable! Anyone else have a pipe dream wish list?
Ford Racing aluminum block 427W short block: https://www.summitracing.com/parts/fms-m-6009-427a
Trick Flow Cleveland style heads: https://www.summitracing.com/parts/tfs-51616204-c00
Trick Flow Clevor EFI intake: https://www.summitracing.com/parts/tfs-51600114
Cleveland swap headers: https://www.summitracing.com/parts/hed-85620
Stroker clearanced oil pan: https://www.summitracing.com/parts/mor-20520/make/ford
At almost $12k just for all of that, it's a pipe dream but it's definitely doable! Anyone else have a pipe dream wish list?