Piston Releif

Hello everyone, I'm new to the Ford world & was hoping someone would be able to help me out. I have an 89 LX notch that I'm in the process of installing a cam & ported GT40P's
I got the cam in, pushrods measured & purchased but I'm having trouble with PTV clearance on the intake valves. I did the clay method for checking & have almost no clearance. I know it's not contacting the piston because I put paint on the relief of a different piston & had no paint transfer. My question is how much can you take off of the piston relief on OEM pistons?
Any & all help is appreciated :)

