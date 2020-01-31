i have a 2001 ford mustang GT and whenever you start the car and idle white smoke will constantly pour out the exhaust. the smoke smells like richly burning fuel. my friend told me the reason why smoke is pouring out is because of bad piston rings. upon doing research symptoms for bad piston rings is lowered performance burning oil faster and bad compression. my car experiences none of these. is the smoke just because of the fuel delivery upgrades and exhaust or is it something more serious?