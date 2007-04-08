Piston to spark plug contact. Any ideas?

the98stang said: Are you running 11lbs of boost on the stock internals? How much HP are you putting down?



Sounds like something is very wrong. You need to gap those plugs at .30 too. And shifting at 5700 with the stock valves/springs is very bad for the engine. If I were you, I would stop driving the car, and take it to a mechanic. Click to expand...

First off, yes it is close to 11psi with 373hp to the rear wheels on a stock bottom end.Secondly, I came onto this board with the intentions of getting some good ideas from fellow members who may have experienced this problem as I know some have. I perform most all work done to any of my toys and I can already hear what a "Mechanic" would say. I'm sure I could shift it at 5000 all day and run less boost and so on and so forth but thats really not why I have the car. I'm sure I could tear the motor down and throw in a decent set of rods, perhaps an indexing washer at the plug or maybe there is a plug with a shorter reach? I would just like to hear some feedback from experienced members who may even perhaps be a "Mechanic". Sorry to rant, just a frustrating thing thats all...Any input?