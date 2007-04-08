Piston to spark plug contact. Any ideas?

01STG2ROUSH
I have an 01 Roush thats pushing about 11psi. I've had the blower on the car for about 1,000 miles now and last week I started to have a miss. I pulled the plugs and found one of them had been pinched off by the piston. I installed a new set of NGK TR6's @ .037 and drove it fine for about 75 miles until I jumped on it again and of course at 5700rpm it seems the piston has tagged a plug again as I have my same ol' miss back.
I'm going to pull the plugs again to confirm but I am almost positive it's going to be gapless again. Is there a shorter plug I should run or am I a victim of rod stretch soon to become rod break? What have you guys done to remedy this? Is there a better solution than installing some quality rods? -Trent
