Progress Thread Piston to wall....

KZGUNS

KZGUNS

I can swing up to 11”
Jul 23, 2018
662
314
73
44
chardon, Ohio
As some of you know I am purchasing @a91what Eaton m112 he custom put together for the sbf. I figured I’d start a thread showing my progress getting everything ready. I’ll let the pics tell most of the story. I picked up a summit balancer and a trigger wheel and spacer from 64bit tuning. The spacer is cut to properly align the pulley. I discovered however that it’s designed for a stock style balancer and there was no provision on the summit balancer to holt Tge spacers centered. I took the spacer kit that came with the balancer and chucked it up in my lathe to cut it down. Once that was figured out I made a plate I’ll be building off of for the vr sensor, it’s in a rough state now but I’ll trim it down and clean it up before I’m done. Don’t mind the grungy engine and bay, I’ll be addressing that this winter when I pull the engine and repaint and clean up everything.
 

Attachments

  • Like
Reactions: General karthief

  • Sponsors(?)


stanglx2002

stanglx2002

CT Material here
Mod Dude
Jul 7, 2005
1,349
987
154
Thank you for starting a thread on this as this kit is going to a good home. The more pictures the better on the assembly progress of this on your car.
 
  • Like
Reactions: KZGUNS
KZGUNS

KZGUNS

I can swing up to 11”
Jul 23, 2018
662
314
73
44
chardon, Ohio
stanglx2002 said:
Thank you for starting a thread on this as this kit is going to a good home. The more pictures the better on the assembly progress of this on your car.
Click to expand...
i love pictures as they tell a better story than I can lol. Just have to remember to take em when I’m on roll and plowing through a project.
 
KZGUNS

KZGUNS

I can swing up to 11”
Jul 23, 2018
662
314
73
44
chardon, Ohio
Little bit more progress despite my welding helmet trying to blind me. Made a mount for the sensor. It’s not sexy billet aluminum but it’ll work. I still need to slot the holes to gain some adjustability to better square it up to the tooth but it’s sitting at ~.025 gap right now but a bit crooked.
 

Attachments

  • Like
Reactions: 90sickfox
KZGUNS

KZGUNS

I can swing up to 11”
Jul 23, 2018
662
314
73
44
chardon, Ohio
Oh and I scored this on eBay for $19. Most are for sale at $100. It’s a bronco/f150 crank pulley and it’s about 6.5” which is roughly a 1/2” bigger than stock. According to Steve that should be about ~10psi not sure if I can use it without meth injection but will have when I’m ready for that in the spring maybe.
 

Attachments

  • Like
Reactions: TOOLOW91
a91what

a91what

SendMeUrDataLog
Mod Dude
Apr 6, 2011
9,566
5,732
204
31
Hillsborough county
Is there any play in that sensor mount? can you make it move with slight effort? We dont want that thing moving when the engine is running.
 
  • Like
Reactions: KZGUNS
a91what

a91what

SendMeUrDataLog
Mod Dude
Apr 6, 2011
9,566
5,732
204
31
Hillsborough county
AWESOME!!
I wonder who you bought this menagerie of JY stuff never meant to be bolted to a SBF from.... :cautious:

I guess i need to go ahead and compile those pictures into an album for you.
 
  • Like
Reactions: KZGUNS
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
N piston to wall clearance for std. bore 302 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
H clearance piston to wall Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
B piston/wall clearance Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
393 notch Piston to cylinder wall clearance Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
GT_Rich Heads off - stock cylinder walls/pistons? (pic) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 18
vikingpower clearance between piston and cylinder wall? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
D 96 GT On3 turbo kit part suggestions 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
A Help with valve relief notches in pistons 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
jeannelle101 Best block / parts for Turbo build 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
D Broken Rings and a stuck piston. 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
Z I need help with pistons 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
HotFox AERA webinars oil, piston coatings and more 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
S 4.2 crank/rods/pistons in a early non roller cam 3.8 v6 block ? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
J Brake pistons won't retract 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
A Cost to install forged pistons and rods? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
B Piston Releif Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
9 Pistons tw SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
Noobz347 Forged vs Cast vs Hypereutectic Pistons 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 48
ebowie 347 wiseco pistons and trickflow 11r heads 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
justinmurray2001 piston rings 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
Hoytster SOLD Ross XL 400 Standard Bore Pistons and Eagle Forged Rods - Used Engine and Power Adder 3
1 For Sale Keith Black Hypereutectic Pistons 115 .030 Engine and Power Adder 0
E WTB/Trade WTB Probe 12349-030 Pistons Engine and Power Adder 0
0 Bad Plugs or Bad piston?!? Help 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
8 What happen to my piston? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
79 Fox Best pistons for my build? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
8 Engine Piston Identification Help(Roller 5.0) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 39
Z Piston to Valve clearance issues SVT Tech Forum 0
falconater 302 pistons Other Auto Tech 8
P 1994 GT- 1991 TRW Pistons 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
lxhatch91 gt40p head piston/valve clearence 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
LuckyM95 Piston CC help 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
9 Dual piston calipers made no difference. Normal? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
Polymath Piston Slap 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 1
7991LXnSHO Engine Making a 5.0 piston stop questions Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
9 Learn How To : Custom dual piston big brake install . (modification required) 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Boricua86 Engine Piston Ring Gap Issue Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
Boricua86 Engine E458K piston ring set problem... large gap Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
J I think I have Piston Slap in my 2015 Mustang GT 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 4
L Engine 89' Engine rebuild recommendations! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
cliff88145 Saleen 88 Saleen rear brakes caliper piston Special Production 0
D 2001 v6 turbo eagle rods and pistons question SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
S Piston Decision help needed. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
C Downside Of High Compression Ratio 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
87 black gt Piston Choice Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
T Expired Lot Of 351/ford Small Block Bnib Performance Parts (roller Rockers, Pistons, Rods, Rpm Intake, Etc) Engine and Power Adder 7
J Expired Forged Pistons And H Beam Rods Engine and Power Adder 0
H Engine Pistons For 302 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 7
Drich35 Piston Rings 4.6 SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
W Bad Lash Adjuster? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
Similar threads
Top Bottom