Pitman Arm Swap

I'm a returning member from years ago. I received inforation from a member at that time on a manual to power steering conversion on a 1965 Falcon. I know this a Mustang-specific discussion board, but the correct part was a Mustang part #.

So now, I am removing a manual steering system from a 1964 V8 car with a complete p/s system from a 1964 V8 Falcon. However, the p/s pitman arm is too small to fit the manual steering box sector shaft. Both pitman arms (manual & power steering) are the type that slip over the tie rod stud.

The solution was a Mustang part number with a bigger sector shaft end with a slip on end for the tie rod stud.

I just can't remember what the (1967 ?) Mustang part number was. Can you help me out?