Planing ahead for winter driving

Sep 1, 2010
Kearney, NE
Until Dec 2020 when I had the wrong car out of storage, I had forgotten how bad (or exciting) a Fox 5.0 was with ice and snow. My 91 is a handful on wet roads, but even with A traction rated all season tires, it got stuck just moving over in the driveway that the G.Marquis had just driven out of without any tire spin.
I used to have two tire tubes with sand, one for the 79 5.0, and one for an A body. Is there a better solution? If not, this is the time of year to fill a new tube up with sand.
Are my Saleen rear control arms going to help when on the car? (They are not much help in the box.) It’s not wheel hop, but rather both wheels spinning without provocation that’s the problem.
I probably know the answer, but besides moving or adding the weight, I am hoping for better answers.
 

