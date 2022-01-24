Planning a 5 speed swap. anything special to look for?

ChaseRoads

ChaseRoads

Active Member
Oct 29, 2020
77
28
28
39
midwestern america
The plan is to 5 speed swap my 91 at some point. Next winter at the soonest but probably the following one. Not in a rush. The only part I have so far are the pedals. Not looking to do anything crazy high end but would like to eliminate any know weak leaks when I do the swap. Do you guys suggest any parts over others for a slightly better than stock swap?

Is the maximum motorsports cable, quadrant and adjuster still considered the best? For a clutch, I want a lighter pedal. I want something the wife won't mind driving.
 

