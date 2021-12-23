planning project of adding a supercharger

87fox72mach

Member
Nov 17, 2019
pennsylvania
hey guys looking for a little advice on my planning of my 87 lx fox project. revisitng the car after a half ass restore/ build 12 years ago when i was a broke college kid. im looking to add a vortech blower to my car, i always wanted too and the previous owner built the motor to handle 12 lbs of boost and his intention was to add the charger. fast forward now im getting to repaint and restore and hopefully after add the charger. im leaning towards the vortech v3 si kit from anderson ford motorpsort. my goal is 450 hp to stay safe within the stock blocks specs. i have tfs heads, cam, gt40 tubular intake, rockers, forge pistons arp hardware etc. i currently have 30lb injectors and a set of 42 on the shelf car is not raced and is driven weekly on nice days in the summer. i see different stages of kits my first question is
1. is it overkill for me to get the holley terminator x system for my car. or do i stick with the msd btm setup. or do i do a chip and tune on stock ecu the car will never be raced and i dont see ever pushing it past the stock block limits. my car does some weird idling stuff occassionally already...
2. is it worth to buy the advance kits from anderson or simply buy the low end kit and purchase my own walboro 255lph pump, aeromtive fuel regulator etc.
3.) id like to keep the stock fan setup can this be run with this blower> ive seen some youtube videos and people run it not a big fan of electrical fans and currently my car stays cool just fine.
4.) are 42lb injectors enough for my goal or do i need larger?

i appreciate any feedback that is offered thanks!
 

mikestang63

mikestang63

SN Certified Technician
Aug 27, 2012
V3
Anderson power pipe
42 or 60 # imjectors
340 Wahlbro fuel pump
Ed Curtis or Anderson B41 cam
COmetic head gaskets
ARP head studs
Kirban Adjustable FPR
Boost, Fuel and AFR gauges
Ford Racing or Pioneer Balancer
Contour Dual FAns and good Radiator- Champion, Griffien,, Be Cool
I would go with a PRO M MAF or SCT at least 80MM
70 MM is plenty
You only need an MSD if you get spark blow out, the stock Coil and ignition system is very good and will carry you well into 500hp

Up to you if you eant to go Holley . I have owned several supercharged Fox Body cars using stock A9L/A9P with an SCT piggy back chip tuned by Thinder Autosports, but there re several good tuners you can work with and your a9;/a9p- leech motorsports, Dirty Diry Racing , Decipha
 
87fox72mach

Member
Nov 17, 2019
pennsylvania
Thanks for the reply. I plan on getting the kit with the power pipe and upgrading my fuel system. Idk how much I trust my old ECU so that was my thought if I'm gonna spend 600 on a new computer and chip maybe just go the extra mile and get the Holley. I have a stock dizzy and upgraded coil. My heads r supposedly o ringed?already have arp studs That's what the paper says I got from the guy when I bought the car. Didn't really wanna pull heads off if I don't have to. Motor has maybe 20 k on it. But I have to redo my intake gasket and one bolt hole had messed up threads so I may have to take the head off anyways to get it fixed at a machine shop.
 
Sparky714

Sparky714

Well-Known Member
Oct 16, 2015
North Dakota
Personally, I'd ditch the stock ECU. Newer technology is so much more versatile and user friendly. You can ditch the mass air then too.
Vortech V3
Kirban FPR
255 Walbro pump
47lb Ford injectors
Air to air intercooler
Tial blow off valve
Snow water meth injection
Contour fans
MSD Blaster coil (I was having spark blowout issues)
Controlled by DIYPNP Megasquirt
Older 306 build with "B" cam and SVO GT40 aluminum heads.
1640358813404.jpeg
 
1hot87gt

1hot87gt

Well-Known Member
Mar 17, 2017
New York
0A20AE60-FC30-4A9A-85AD-ADA47A430B1E.jpeg

Vortech V3 H.O. Kit
47lb injectors
340 lph Walbro
Stock ECU with a custom tune

Edelbrock Performer heads
Ford Racing B cam
Cobra upper intake

Stock original 5.0 block

Car made 426hp at tires, which is just at 500hp at crank. That is the number you should try to limit your build to as I hear that is about what the stock block can take.
 
