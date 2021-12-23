planning project of adding a supercharger

hey guys looking for a little advice on my planning of my 87 lx fox project. revisitng the car after a half ass restore/ build 12 years ago when i was a broke college kid. im looking to add a vortech blower to my car, i always wanted too and the previous owner built the motor to handle 12 lbs of boost and his intention was to add the charger. fast forward now im getting to repaint and restore and hopefully after add the charger. im leaning towards the vortech v3 si kit from anderson ford motorpsort. my goal is 450 hp to stay safe within the stock blocks specs. i have tfs heads, cam, gt40 tubular intake, rockers, forge pistons arp hardware etc. i currently have 30lb injectors and a set of 42 on the shelf car is not raced and is driven weekly on nice days in the summer. i see different stages of kits my first question is

1. is it overkill for me to get the holley terminator x system for my car. or do i stick with the msd btm setup. or do i do a chip and tune on stock ecu the car will never be raced and i dont see ever pushing it past the stock block limits. my car does some weird idling stuff occassionally already...

2. is it worth to buy the advance kits from anderson or simply buy the low end kit and purchase my own walboro 255lph pump, aeromtive fuel regulator etc.

3.) id like to keep the stock fan setup can this be run with this blower> ive seen some youtube videos and people run it not a big fan of electrical fans and currently my car stays cool just fine.

4.) are 42lb injectors enough for my goal or do i need larger?



i appreciate any feedback that is offered thanks!