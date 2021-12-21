Plastic panel under the knee bolster on 2009 Mustang V6 4.0

N

nvyalex

New Member
Dec 20, 2021
1
0
1
16
33147
So I have a 2009 Mustang V6 4.0 and I am missing the plastic panel that goes under the knee bolster that would cover all the cables on the driver side and the plastic panel that goes under the glove compartment that covers all the cables on the passenger side and I am having a hard time figuring out what it is called so that I can find the part and buy it, please help. (I know its a V6 but I am a 16 year old and it is my first car and it is all my parents could afford and I am beyond grateful for it.)
car1.jpg
car2.jpg
 

