Plastic putty repair?

I have asked before and received 1 answer from Horse Sense (bondo) but now added another picture.
I need to fill and paint gouges in my plastic rear side panels (pictures attached) of my 71 Mach1.
I have purchased the correct matching paint from advice I have received on this forum and other forums.
But first I have to fill in the damaged areas then match the texture.
I have googled how to match texture using a glue gun and dent remover pull tabs.

Question: What should I use to fill in the damaged areas before texturing and painting? Is Bondo still the best to use?
 

