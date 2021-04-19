Play in steering wheel

D

Dannny18

New Member
Apr 18, 2021
1
0
1
19
California
I have an 01 GT and my steering got messed up due to a tire blowing out and hitting a curb. I replaced the ball joints, steering rack, inner and outer tie rods, and bushings for the steering rack as well as getting it aligned after the installations. It's gotten a lot better than it was before but when going up to around 40 MPH the steering wheel has a little bit of play. When I drive over imperfections in the road and since there's play it is harder to control the car and hold it straight. Any ideas of what else it could be?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


MustangIIMatt

MustangIIMatt

I need something stupid to play with
Mod Dude
Mar 7, 2002
9,229
4,936
224
Dannny18 said:
I have an 01 GT and my steering got messed up due to a tire blowing out and hitting a curb. I replaced the ball joints, steering rack, inner and outer tie rods, and bushings for the steering rack as well as getting it aligned after the installations. It's gotten a lot better than it was before but when going up to around 40 MPH the steering wheel has a little bit of play. When I drive over imperfections in the road and since there's play it is harder to control the car and hold it straight. Any ideas of what else it could be?
Click to expand...
Check the control arm bushings and make sure the struts aren't bent and the strut mounts haven't failed.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

91GTstroked
Upgrading to SN95 steering rack
Replies
19
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
91GTstroked
91GTstroked
91GTstroked
Suspension Power steering rack install question
Replies
2
Views
194
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
ajk123
1973 fastback steering issues
Replies
2
Views
100
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
ajk123
ajk123
S
Car sways all over the road
Replies
23
Views
587
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
HemiRick
HemiRick
D
Suspension 2005 GT Left (driver side) tire wobbles, most noticeable on right turns. With front end jacked, more free play on left than right.
Replies
5
Views
601
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Top Bottom