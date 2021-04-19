Play in steering wheel

I have an 01 GT and my steering got messed up due to a tire blowing out and hitting a curb. I replaced the ball joints, steering rack, inner and outer tie rods, and bushings for the steering rack as well as getting it aligned after the installations. It's gotten a lot better than it was before but when going up to around 40 MPH the steering wheel has a little bit of play. When I drive over imperfections in the road and since there's play it is harder to control the car and hold it straight. Any ideas of what else it could be?