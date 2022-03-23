Please don't Judge

Gentlemen, I'm old but not senile yet, I bought a new toy that has little to no support on the internet, and since it's almost a Mustang I thought I'd come here for help. I bought a '65 E100 with a 170 and a 3 on the tree. I'm not used to having no power, and my normal solution is generally throw a big block at it, however I thought I'd play with this one a bit. I happen to have a rebuilt 200 that I was going to drop in it with a few minor mods, and I was looking for a better transmission than the 3 speed and came up with the RUD. It has a lower first gear than the 3 speed as well as a much needed OD for this poor little 6. Does anyone happen to have a RUD they are not using that I might purchase preferably in New England?? Doesn't it kinda look like a Stang??
 

