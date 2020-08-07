Interior and Upholstery Please help! '06 convertible problems

It's been one of those days...

Bought 2006 GT Convertible couple weeks ago, and day after I bought it top will go down but not come back up (unless I keep hitting the up button on the switch 50 times over the course of 10 minutes.) You can hear the motor working when you press the " top down" button up there, but press the "top up" button and it's silent.

I have already:
- Purged air from the system and refilled it with Castrol Dex/Merc ATF.)
- Checked for leaks (pretty sure it was the old cylinders, which I just replaced with brand new AutoPro hydraulic lift cylinders...)
- Replaced the convertible fuses
-Swapped the convertible top up and top down relays and still same result

I just installed those brand new hydraulic lift cylinders and they don't seem to be moving at all...someone please help me fix all this before I drive this thing off a cliff.



Pic of the top's motor... no leaks Im pretty sure. Rubber filler plug off or on, same issue.
62853_hdr_e8ad47d967233ce8e5f6410a8f9fbfb3a86656da.jpg

62901_hdr_8cc3b9d6600bc224e5445f1504f5f5a5483b8cce.jpg
 

