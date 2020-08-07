It's been one of those days...Bought 2006 GT Convertible couple weeks ago, and day after I bought it top will go down but not come back up (unless I keep hitting the up button on the switch 50 times over the course of 10 minutes.) You can hear the motor working when you press the " top down" button up there, but press the "top up" button and it's silent.I have already:- Purged air from the system and refilled it with Castrol Dex/Merc ATF.)- Checked for leaks (pretty sure it was the old cylinders, which I just replaced with brand new AutoPro hydraulic lift cylinders...)- Replaced the convertible fuses-Swapped the convertible top up and top down relays and still same resultI just installed those brand new hydraulic lift cylinders and they don't seem to be moving at all...someone please help me fix all this before I drive this thing off a cliff.Pic of the top's motor... no leaks Im pretty sure. Rubber filler plug off or on, same issue.