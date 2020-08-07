ImproperGearbox
- Aug 7, 2020
- 1
- 0
- 0
- 24
It's been one of those days...
Bought 2006 GT Convertible couple weeks ago, and day after I bought it top will go down but not come back up (unless I keep hitting the up button on the switch 50 times over the course of 10 minutes.) You can hear the motor working when you press the " top down" button up there, but press the "top up" button and it's silent.
I have already:
- Purged air from the system and refilled it with Castrol Dex/Merc ATF.)
- Checked for leaks (pretty sure it was the old cylinders, which I just replaced with brand new AutoPro hydraulic lift cylinders...)
- Replaced the convertible fuses
-Swapped the convertible top up and top down relays and still same result
I just installed those brand new hydraulic lift cylinders and they don't seem to be moving at all...someone please help me fix all this before I drive this thing off a cliff.
Pic of the top's motor... no leaks Im pretty sure. Rubber filler plug off or on, same issue.
