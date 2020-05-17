Please help 1989 GT Hatchback.I can not find an L.E.D.smoked 3rd taillight.

M

Mac9

New Member
May 17, 2020
1
0
0
55
Ct.
Hi fellow Stangheads.I am updating/modifying my 1989 GT hatchback with original spoiler.I have ordered 2 thus far and the idiots at these vendors assured me that they would fit...they didn't, not even close.They were short by almost 2 inches to fit in the cavity where the original light was/is.I am looking for a smoked L.E.D. 3rd brake light.Does anyone know where I can get one?CA Auto parts,DNA,LMR, have it but for 1989 GT convertible,LX convertible.LX hardtop etc.There has to be a source in this big great country of ours!Thank you for any help!
 

Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
28,442
10,592
224
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
The smoked ones were Chinee and may not be available anymore because well: 30+ year old car.

All is not lost however. Go to your favorite PepBoyz :rolleyes: and get some tinted window film that matches what you're trying to match.

Apply and be happy :D
 
