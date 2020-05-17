Please help 1989 GT Hatchback.I can not find an L.E.D.smoked 3rd taillight.

Hi fellow Stangheads.I am updating/modifying my 1989 GT hatchback with original spoiler.I have ordered 2 thus far and the idiots at these vendors assured me that they would fit...they didn't, not even close.They were short by almost 2 inches to fit in the cavity where the original light was/is.I am looking for a smoked L.E.D. 3rd brake light.Does anyone know where I can get one?CA Auto parts,DNA,LMR, have it but for 1989 GT convertible,LX convertible.LX hardtop etc.There has to be a source in this big great country of ours!Thank you for any help!