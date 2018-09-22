Please help. 65 mustang stuttering between 3000-4000 rpms when accelerating. Timing advanced 6 degrees. New plugs and coil

P

PhysiocareLA

New Member
Sep 22, 2018
1
0
1
52
LA
65 mustang stuttering between 3000-4000 rpms on acceleration. Timing advance set to 6 degrees. New msd blaster 2 coil and plugs. New intake manifold. Any suggestions? Thank you
 

  • Sponsors(?)


The Shemdogg

The Shemdogg

Active Member
Mar 15, 2016
137
23
38
42
san jose CA
Could be fuel starvation (weak pump/clogged line/clogged fuel filter/ junk in carb) does it stutter in every gear at that rpm?

shem
 
J

John Ainsley

Member
Nov 22, 2019
23
8
13
63
Keene New Hampshire 03431
Try a full tune up of plugs, wires, points, condenser and new distributor cap if not previously been upgraded. Worth the upgrade even if the symptoms are still there. Go for the above suggestions... fuel filter is a real suspect.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
K Please Help!! Shifting from 1st to 2nd 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 1
J Please help '93 mustang The Welcome Wagon 1
D 1995 mustang gt 5.0 Need help please! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 8
M Help please new mustang owner 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
C New Fuel pump, wont start. Please Help! 99 V8 Mustang GT SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
D Electrical Please help! 71 Mustang project - LED Highlights Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
N Please Help I'm Having Trouble with my 1994 Mustang GT 5.0 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 6
J 1969 mustang ignition problem please help Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
starstruck106 Car overheated and now it won't turn over - help PLEASE 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 51
J Electrical PLEASE HELP!! 2006 V6 MUSTANG A/C doesn’t turn on 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 0
J Electrical PLEASE HELP !! 2006 Ford Mustang ac will not turn on SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
A I'm trying to bend the rules of CARB laws. Please help me with your knowledge and wisdom 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
A Mustang v6 AC not working - please help 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
B ‘07 v6 mustang shifting issue please help 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
S Please help with my 95 mustang GT 5.0 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
N Electrical Help Please!! 92 Mustang GT!! Beware Electrical Issues Are At Hand!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
J Help please 2006 mustang transmission info needed 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
9 Please help!! 1997 Ford mustang GT Pi head confirmation 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
B Please help me with my 1995 Mustang GT 5.0 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 14
S Mustang 93 5.0 doesn’t start cranks but no start please help... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 35
M Paint and Body Please Help: Low scratchy (Krrrr Krrrr Krrrrr Krrrr....) sounds coming from right door when I drive at 50mph or up 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 2
K 2000 mustang, engine bogs down and surges while steady on accelerater please help!! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
M Please Help and Advice The Welcome Wagon 4
S Unknown sound from clutch! 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
B 2000 mustang please help SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
G 97 mustang GT no start. Please help! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 7
M Please help!! Engine tick in the new edge Mustang GT 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
B Please help 88 5.0 mustang gt. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 29
J 2005 v6 mustang help please 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
J Please Help 1991 Mustang GT Fox Tire Angled Outward at Bottom Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
C 98 GT A/C not working (Read more please) 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
F Please help 2000 mustang gt SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
Z Paint and Body 1988 Mustang GT Convertible Rust issue in trunk- Help Please Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
D 01 Ford Mustang V6 Help Please!! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
Shane218 1985 Mustang 5.0 Please Help 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 21
H Please Help!!! 95 Mustang 3.8 Shuts Off While Driving! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
Nicole Kanigina Steering Wheel For 2000 V6 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
W Engine 89 Mustang Gt Wont Spark. Wierd Situation Please Help!!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
R Car Stalls And Dies Very Often SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 10
R Please Help I Am Stuck 2002 Mustang Wiring Harness 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 8
T Roush Value On A 06 Roush S1? Special Production 2
S Steeda Tri-ax Shifter Problems *please Help* 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
N For All The Engineers With A Billet Pony Delete Grille 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
C Mustang Is Wild And Unpredictable, Please Help?! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
D Please Help Identify Engine Parts Of '99 Gt 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 10
J Please Help Can Not Figure Out Electrical Problem 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
A 2002 Mustang Gt Misfire Help Please SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
J Please Help Me! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
6 1969 Mustang Electrical Issues(please Help) Classic Mustang Specific Tech 7
T 2002 Mustang Still Not Idling Please Help!!!!! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
Similar threads
Top Bottom