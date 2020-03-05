Please help, a noob needs help with another exhaust question!

Hello, glad to be part of this community. I am looking for guidance on the right axle back exhaust upgrade for my daughters 2012 V6 mustang. She says she wants to upgrade the exhaust to be more like my V8 2017 Charger Daytona, I told her while it wont sound like the Charger we can certainly make it sound better! What we want is a recommendation for an exhaust upgrade that will give it more rumble at idle and have a muscle car sound upon acceleration but not be obnoxiously loud. We are looking for something in the mid tier price range $350-500...any guidance would be very appreciated. Thanks so much for your input!