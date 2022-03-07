DutchPowell1
Mar 5, 2022
- 1
- 0
- 1
- 32
2000 3.8l
I have been trying for weeks to fix it. For starters I had totaled it a month or so ago. (or IF I had insurance they would have put it as totaled) in reality I just f#cked up the driver side.
DTC P1233 & P1000
Runs rough. Shakes like @ss in the club.
Obviously reset the IFS back when I wrecked. Yesterday I jumpered the connector to it.
New fuel filter and air filter, cleaned the MAF & throttle body, new plugs and wires, coil pack working properly.
I have Ford Self Test info (https://www.svtperformance.com/thre...-my-car-p1233-is-the-code.572253/post-7880331)
But can't find a pinout for the harness.
I don't have an OBD2 Scanner yet (because I don't want a cheap one) but I do have some cheap voltmeters.
I have been driving the ol' muskrat in this condition and I know I shouldn't, but I have to go to work.
Any info appreciated, but if I could just know what pins were what between the PCM & FPDM I think that I could figure it out.
