Electrical Please Help! Daily Driver P1233

D

DutchPowell1

New Member
Mar 5, 2022
1
0
1
32
Indiana
2000 3.8l
I have been trying for weeks to fix it. For starters I had totaled it a month or so ago. (or IF I had insurance they would have put it as totaled) in reality I just f#cked up the driver side.
DTC P1233 & P1000
Runs rough. Shakes like @ss in the club.
Obviously reset the IFS back when I wrecked. Yesterday I jumpered the connector to it.
New fuel filter and air filter, cleaned the MAF & throttle body, new plugs and wires, coil pack working properly.
I have Ford Self Test info (https://www.svtperformance.com/thre...-my-car-p1233-is-the-code.572253/post-7880331)
But can't find a pinout for the harness.
I don't have an OBD2 Scanner yet (because I don't want a cheap one) but I do have some cheap voltmeters.
I have been driving the ol' muskrat in this condition and I know I shouldn't, but I have to go to work.
Any info appreciated, but if I could just know what pins were what between the PCM & FPDM I think that I could figure it out.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Wayne Waldrep
Daily Driver Decisions....Need Honest Help
Replies
58
Views
6K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
BlakeusMaximus
BlakeusMaximus
I
Help :( My Daily Driver Fox Is Having Backfire Problems
Replies
5
Views
742
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
90sickfox
90sickfox
93silverlx50
Need Help, Car Wont Start, I've Gone Through Both Checklists
Replies
54
Views
6K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
C
Please Help!!! 2003 V6 Problem!!
Replies
1
Views
468
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Master baiter
Master baiter
gary vh
05 Gt Glitch Help Needed
Replies
10
Views
1K
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
SpartaPerformance
SpartaPerformance
Top Bottom